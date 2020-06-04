Georgia (Blake) Lamirande, 89, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



She grew up in Brookville, PA, served in the US Air Force, and lived most of her adult life in Spencerport, NY, working for the Spencerport Central School District.



She was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bobby" Lamirande. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly sixty-four years, Donald Lamirande; daughter Michele (David) Moore; sons Donald (Karen) Lamirande, Mark (Tammi) Lamirande, and Thomas Lamirande; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Mary Evans and Rose Ames, and one brother, Paul A. (Sandy) Blake II.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store