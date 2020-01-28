|
Georgie Arlene (Beach) Chittester, 95, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, during a short stay at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
She was born on July 13, 1924, to the late Clarence W. and Myrtle M. (Rhodes) Beach in Falls Creek, PA. She graduated from Falls Creek High School with the class of 1942. She married Phil Chittester on February 7, 1947, in Falls Creek, PA; Phil preceded her in passing in October of 1983.
Georgie worked for Jackson China in Falls Creek, PA, for many years before retiring in 1985. She was Presbyterian by faith. Georgie was a very social and fun-loving person. She enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends and always had fun riding side by side while enjoying the outdoors. She was "skilled" with her tablet and liked surfing the internet but especially appreciated Facebook and the ability to keep up with family. She enjoyed shopping and going out. Georgie and a group of friends would go out a couple times a year but with a twist. One friend would choose the destination for the entire group and not reveal it until they arrived for their surprise outing. She loved her neighbors and their children and grandchildren, who thought of her as their own grandmother.
Georgie is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by one son, Norman P. Chittester, who died while serving active duty during the Vietnam War; and three brothers: C. Wesley Beach Jr., Richard Beach, and Everett Beach.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Morningside Cemetery, Sandy Twp., Clearfield Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.comG
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020