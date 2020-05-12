Gerald Blair "Dean" Nichols, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the night on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 28, 1953, to the late William E. and Carol (McManigle) Nichols in Brookville, PA. He graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1972. Gerald married Louise "Weezy" Irvine on July 8, 1972, in Hazen, PA; Weezy survives him.
He worked as a coal miner for twenty-three years before starting his own business, Nichols Lumber, where he was self employed until his retirement. He was a member of the Brookville Fireman's Club. Gerald enjoyed fishing and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren with whom he always enjoyed spending his time.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by three sons, William Scott Nichols, Adam Lee (Madison Todd) Nichols, Troy Blair (Kassandra Rager) Nichols; one sister, Heidi (Greg) Smith; fourteen grandchildren: Brady, Kiersten, Patrick, Zackary, Trever, Charles, Novalee, Gannon, Kinslee, Brenna, Connor, Maddie, Alyssa, Hailey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Gerald was preceded in passing by one brother, William Robert Nichols; and one sister, Sharon Alcorn.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 12 to May 13, 2020.