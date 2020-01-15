Home

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
More Obituaries for Gertrude Smith
Gertrude Marie "Gari" (Koziara) Smith


1931 - 2020
Gertrude Marie "Gari" (Koziara) Smith Obituary
Gertrude "Gari" Marie (Koziara) Smith, 88, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on March 10, 1931, to the late Lawrence and Julia (Kochanczyk) Koziara in Oil City, PA. On August 3, 1957, she married Carl E. Smith in St. Stephen's Church in Oil City, PA. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2013, after fifty-six years of marriage. Gari graduated from the Oil City High School with the class of 1950.

She worked at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, PA, for several years. In Brookville, she worked at Sylvania and then went on to work for the Brookville Area School District as a secretary in the Business Office, retiring after twenty-six years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville. Over the years, she developed a love for sports and was an avid Pittsburgh sports' fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking all year round for her family and friends. New recipes intrigued her, and she would execute them successfully on the first try. Many people often called on her for a recipe of sorts because they knew she would have one they could use, and she was always willing to share them. Out of all the wonderful things she would make, people especially loved her pies.

She was talented in so many ways and was often involved in helping others. Gari was a volunteer for the Jefferson Manor Auxiliary for many years. She loved sewing, crocheting and quilting. Gari belonged to the Nimble Thimble Quilting Class and enjoyed the many projects they made over the years. She came from a family of strong women and was a true lady in every sense of the word. Throughout her life she was known for her correct etiquette and courtesy in all situations. She was a friend to so many and treasured each person. She loved doing things for people especially her children and grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Gari is survived by one daughter, Jacquelyn D. (Jeffrey) Carrier of Brookville, PA; three grandchildren: Nicholas Carrier of State College, PA, Hannah (Jonathan) DeAngelis of Collegeville, PA, and Lance Carrier of Brookville, PA; one daughter-in-law, Debra Smith Perales of Folsom, CA; one sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Brookville, PA; numerous nieces and nephews around the country; and her lifelong cherished friend, Barbara Receski of Brookville, PA. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents; Gari is preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey E. Smith, of Placerville, CA; her four brothers: Stan, Al, John, and George Koziara; two sisters, Mary Kozella and Sophie Fellner Aiken; two brothers-in-law, Earl Smith and Glenn Jackson; and one sister-in-law, Geraldine Jackson.

Family and friends were received on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second viewing took place on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 10 –11 a.m. Immediately following the second viewing a funeral service took place beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment took place at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Gari's name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave. Brookville, PA15825, or the donor's choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020
