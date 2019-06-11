Gladys H. Long, 89, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Donald J. Long, who predeceased her in 2014. Born in Brookville, Jefferson County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Aldine Witherow Hetrick.
The consummate homemaker, Gladys took great pride in the care of her home. Her proud accomplishments also included work outside the home. She began her career in 1948 as an operator for Bell Telephone, and later in life as a buyer of bridal fashions, dresses and uniforms for J.C. Penney at Park City. She loved the opportunity of traveling to New York City. After retiring from JC Penney, she worked as an operator at the former Community Hospital of Lancaster and then The Heart of Lancaster County Regional Hospital.
As a member of Grandview United Methodist Church, Gladys was very active with the UMC Women's Club and other activities in years past.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Bethlehem Chapter 230. Her greatest source of enjoyment was the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by her children: Deborah, married to Barry Allwein of Lititz, Donald J., Jr., married to Barbara Long of York, and Christine, married to Kevin Driscoll of Haymarket, VA; her 8 grandchildren and her 11 great grandchildren.
Friends were received on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 10:30-11 a.m., with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment was in the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Flowers will be received, or contributions may be made in Gladys' memory to Meals on Wheels. 1085 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 11 to June 12, 2019