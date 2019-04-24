Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys M. Greenwood. View Sign Service Information Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Calrion 330 Wood St. Clarion , PA 16214 (814)-226-7730 Send Flowers Obituary

Heaven became a little sweeter on April 7, 2019, as Gladys M. Greenwood, formerly of Corsica, and recently of Brookville, passed from this side into the presence of God. She was 100 years of age.



Gladys was born in Redbank Township, Clarion County, on the family farm on January 10, 1919, the daughter of the late George Edgar and Helen (Long) Bowersox. She was one of 8 children. On Oct 2, 1937, she married Richard O. Greenwood, Sr., in Mayville, N.Y. He preceded her to heaven in 1999.



She loved to cook, bake, crochet, knit and quilt. She also had a great sense of humor. She was a former member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica, and then the Brookville Presbyterian Church.



Gladys is survived by 2 children, Nancy McLaughlin Danielson (Denny) of Grove City, PA, and Janet M. Craton of Warner Robins, GA; along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Sherry Greenwood of Corry; and one sister, Jane Bowersox Forth, of Oklahoma City, OK. She also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her son, Richard O. Greenwood, Jr. In addition, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Clarence Bowersox, James C. "Tubby" Bowersox, George Bowersox, Jr. Robert Bowersox, and Wilbur Grant (Bud) Bowersox; along with one sister, Helen Alberta Bowersox.



The family will receive friends and relatives at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which there will be a service starting at 1 p.m. lead by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, PA.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to -Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 (



