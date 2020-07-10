The Austin family and the Reece family were closed friends all our lives. I had the good fortune to be a part of their celebrations both in the USA and Barbados to share both happy and sad events. Gregory was a treasure to have as a friend. He was always kind, thoughtful and sincere. With that endearing smile he won the hearts of family , friends and patients.

I am glad I was able to fellowship with him a year ago at the funeral of his brother in law.

Gregory was a good man of God who shared his beliefs; also a man who held family in high esteem. The beautitul memories we shared will be the source of strength at this time.

May he rest in eternal peace as he smiles with the loved ones who have gone on before.

Condolences to his wife, son, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and the extended family.



Sheila Reece

Friend