Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin
1949 - 2020
Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin, MD, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UPMC Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on Oct. 8, 1949 in Barbados, West Indies, he was the son of the late Cecil and Miriam (King) Austin.

He was married to his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie (Doane) Austin. She survives.

He was a veteran of the Armed Services United States Public Health Service, where he obtained the rank of Captain.

Dr. Austin was a family medicine physician at the DuBois Regional Medical Center/Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for the past 27 years.

He obtained his undergraduate degree from Eastern Nazarene College outside of Boston, Massachusetts. He received his medical degree from Tufts University Medical School in Boston.

Dr. Austin attended the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene. Coming from a family of cooks, he loved cooking and grilling and sharing his food with family and friends. He was a caring physician who was devoted to his patients. Above all, he loved his family and his church.

He is survived by a son, Gregory E.A. Austin II of Pittsburgh; four sisters: Maria, Eudene, Barbara and Gloria; one brother, Jeffrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Cameron.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene, with Pastors Ron Biddle, George Tutor, and Bobby Thomas officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene Community Outreach Meal Program, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 8, 2020
What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, you can never lose. For all the we love deeply becomes a part of us...
You are forever in my heart Uncle Greg!
Love Dionne
Dionne Harewood
Family
July 5, 2020
I am hard-pressed to think of a time I didn't know Gregory. We lived a few houses apart and I associated more with his older siblings, being a bit older myself I always thought of Gregory as the adorable 'baby brother.' I am saddened to hear of his passing and prayer he will RIP and Rise in Glory. To his wife and family I say, sorry for you loss. Find some comfort in God's love, Deepest sympathy to ALL.
Molly A Best
Friend
July 5, 2020
Buns as usual was known in Scouting at Harrison College, Barbados was a shining example To a generation of young people of what a Scout should be: a decent, caring, practical, loving human being.
The Revd Canon David Tudor
Family
July 4, 2020
The Austin family and the Reece family were closed friends all our lives. I had the good fortune to be a part of their celebrations both in the USA and Barbados to share both happy and sad events. Gregory was a treasure to have as a friend. He was always kind, thoughtful and sincere. With that endearing smile he won the hearts of family , friends and patients.
I am glad I was able to fellowship with him a year ago at the funeral of his brother in law.
Gregory was a good man of God who shared his beliefs; also a man who held family in high esteem. The beautitul memories we shared will be the source of strength at this time.
May he rest in eternal peace as he smiles with the loved ones who have gone on before.
Condolences to his wife, son, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and the extended family.
Sheila Reece
Friend
July 4, 2020
Gregory was one of the kindest most likeable of the boys at our school - Harrison College in Barbados. We were in the same Scout Troop and as my senior he contributed to my love of camping and scouting in General.. We never saw each other after our school days ended. My deepest condolences to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he find rest eternal.
David D. Cutting
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dr. Austin was undoubtedly the best family doctor Don and I have ever had. We also considered him our friend. Many times during our office visits we caught up on each other's lives and had a good laugh or two. He was a kind, considerate and compassionate doctor who truly cared about his patients. We love you, Dr. Austin and your memory will remain in our hearts forever.
Don and Dee Rearick
Friend
