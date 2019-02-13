Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold B. "Cheese" Fillhart, age 93, of Reynoldsville PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois PA.



Born in Rathmel, PA, on October 2, 1925, he was a son of the late Milo and Laura (Yohe) Fillhart. On January 1, 1944, he was married to Mary Louise (Cribbs) Fillhart; and after seventy-five years of marriage, she survives him. They celebrated their seventy-fifth anniversary on New Year's Day.



Harold served proudly as a Corporal in the U.S. Marines from 1943 – 1946. He was stationed in Hawaii during World War II and was with the 4th Marine Division, 24th Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Platoon. He received the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Asiatic and Pacific Freedom Medals. Harold was also a member of the American Legion Post 392 in Reynoldsville, and the U.S. Marine Corp League #289 in Clearfield, PA.



He retired from Jackson China after many years in Casting and Maintenance. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.



In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by three daughters: Darla Hetrick of Reynoldsville, PA, Karen (Laird) Snyder of Falls Creek, PA, Cheryl (Lawrence) Johnston of DuBois, PA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by seven brothers: Howard "Ben", William, Donald, Clifford, Thomas, Eugene "Shorty" and Jack Fillhart; two sisters, Lillian Sprague and Violet Males; and one son-in-law, Harry E. Hetrick.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by his nephew, Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.



Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in his name to the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville PA, 15825.



Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com

