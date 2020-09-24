1/1
Harry Merle Reed
1930 - 2020
Harry Merle Reed, 90, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on April 16, 1930, to the late Charles Elias and Mary Dora (Haines) Reed in Eldred Twp., PA. Harry attended the Caldwell School in Eldred Twp., PA.

Harry was a farmer and enjoyed working on the family farm with his parents, brothers, and sisters. He was a member of the Port Barnett United Methodist Church. Harry enjoyed gardening along side his mother and cutting logs in the woods with his father.

Harry is survived by two brothers; John Reed; Charles Reed; two sisters; Marie Ashforth; Martha Bates; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by six siblings; Ruth Trayer; Beulah "B" Dudley; Robert "Bob" Reed; Hazel Charlton; Kenneth Reed; Alton Reed; and three infant siblings.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 5:00pm and officiated by Pastor Joni Williams. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Port Barnett United Methodist, 65 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825 or the Pine Creek Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 18656 Rt. 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
