Harry R. Zimmerman, 71, of Brookville, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in Olcott, NY.
Born in Brookville he was the son of the late Robert L. and Margaret Albertson Zimmerman.
Mr. Zimmerman was a 1967 Brookville High School graduate.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was part of the 1st crew to serve on the aircraft carrier JFK (CVA 67). He also was a licensed Coast Guard Captain.
On October 2, 1971, in Tonawanda, NY, he married the former Suzanne Eckert. She survives.
Mr. Zimmerman worked for many years as a diesel mechanic as well as owning and operating North Fork Charters for 35 years.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Renee (Peter) Matthes; three brothers, Allen (Carol) Zimmerman, John Zimmerman and Michael (Timothy) Zimmerman; a sister, Diane Fitzgerald; a grandson, Dean Matthes; two brothers-in- law, Craig (Linda) Eckert and Bruce (Caroline) Eckert; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Jeff) Bell; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his two beloved dogs, Maxwell and Murphy.
Friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St. Summerville. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home, including an Honor Guard Service.
