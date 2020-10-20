Harry Snell Jr., 84, of Emerickville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, October 16, 2020, while in his home.
He was born on October 30, 1935, to the late Harry Snell Sr., and Lottie B. (Yount) Snell in Emerickville, PA. Harry attended Brookville High School with the class of 1953. He married Dorothy "Dot" Christine Jamison on May 5, 1954, in Emerickville, PA; Dot preceded him in passing on October 5, 2015.
Harry served his country with the US Army for three years in the infantry, he went on to join the US Navy Reserves where he served as a heavy equipment operator for eight years. Harry was also a member of the Local 66 Union for forty-five years, where he helped with the construction of roads, bridges, hospitals, and much more. He worked in thirty-three counties in Western Pennsylvania and an additional 3 counties in Eastern Ohio. Harry was a Christian man and a member of the Emerickville Church of God. He was also a member of the VFW, lifetime member of the NRA, a past member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles, and member of the Moose and Elks Clubs in Reynoldsville and Clarion. Harry is survived by five sons; Allen "Dean" (Linda) Snell; Edward A. Snell; Richard "Dick" C. (Karen) Snell; Harry "Skip" Snell III; Robert "Bob" J. Snell; and four daughters; Shirley Ann Neff; Donna J. Schwartz; Nancy L. (William) Robinson; Teri (Dennis) Walburn; 29 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 12pm to 2pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm and officiated by Pastor Gary Sheesley. Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Church of God Cemetery, Emerickville, Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com
or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/38819
into your web browser.