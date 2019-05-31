Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hebert Lee Bullers. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Lee Bullers, age 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.



He was born on February 19, 1928, in Brookville, PA. Herbert attended the Warsaw School House. On March 24, 1951, he married Mable "Stella" (Smith) Bullers in Brookville, PA.



Herbert worked on the family farm before entering into the United States Army on September 28, 1950. He was stationed in Germany and proudly served our country until he was honorably discharged on August 18, 1952. When Herbert returned from the Army he worked on the railroad and then was employed at Brockway Glass. He retired in 1992 after working there for 38 years.



Herbert was a member of the Kirkman Baptist church and also attended Richardsville Baptist Church. Some of his favorite things to do were singing, hunting, fishing and farming. Herbert also loved antique furniture. Whether it was buying it or restoring it himself, he always had an eye for unique items. Herbert had a kind and gentle heart. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Stella (Smith) Bullers; six children: Eva Jane (Gordon "Butch") Holt, Herbert L. (Mary) Bullers, Leslie (Kent) Michelitsch, Timothy D. (Bridgette) Bullers, Rex T. (Carla) Bullers, and Chad (Christie) Bullers; his sister, Joy Martz; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva M. (Yount) and Clyde C. Bullers; sisters, Josephine Trunzo and Clydene McCullough; and brothers, John, Casper and Ray Bullers.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Calvary Church of the Nazerene, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor Ron Biddle. Military Honors will be completed following the service. Interment will take place at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., PA, Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information mat be found by visiting Herbert Lee Bullers, age 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.He was born on February 19, 1928, in Brookville, PA. Herbert attended the Warsaw School House. On March 24, 1951, he married Mable "Stella" (Smith) Bullers in Brookville, PA.Herbert worked on the family farm before entering into the United States Army on September 28, 1950. He was stationed in Germany and proudly served our country until he was honorably discharged on August 18, 1952. When Herbert returned from the Army he worked on the railroad and then was employed at Brockway Glass. He retired in 1992 after working there for 38 years.Herbert was a member of the Kirkman Baptist church and also attended Richardsville Baptist Church. Some of his favorite things to do were singing, hunting, fishing and farming. Herbert also loved antique furniture. Whether it was buying it or restoring it himself, he always had an eye for unique items. Herbert had a kind and gentle heart. He will be missed by many.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Stella (Smith) Bullers; six children: Eva Jane (Gordon "Butch") Holt, Herbert L. (Mary) Bullers, Leslie (Kent) Michelitsch, Timothy D. (Bridgette) Bullers, Rex T. (Carla) Bullers, and Chad (Christie) Bullers; his sister, Joy Martz; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva M. (Yount) and Clyde C. Bullers; sisters, Josephine Trunzo and Clydene McCullough; and brothers, John, Casper and Ray Bullers.Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Calvary Church of the Nazerene, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor Ron Biddle. Military Honors will be completed following the service. Interment will take place at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., PA, Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information mat be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close