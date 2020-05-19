Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born March 4, 1929, in Barnesboro, the daughter of Frank and Stella (Yanoski) Temchulla. She was married November 11, 1950, to Robert W. Lockard, who preceded her in death on November 2, 1981.



Helen worked for many years at Sylvania and Fairbrook. She worked for 23 years at KFC in Brookville and retired at age 86 from the Jefferson County History Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Helen had many skills, which she used to help anyone in need. She loved to read her Bible, feed the squirrels and birds, watch her "pet" groundhog and help with activities at the church.



Surviving are four daughters: Patti (Rex) Slaughter of Ramsaytown, Karen (the late Barry) Kern of Punxsutawney, Kathy (Brian) Mason of Newport News, VA, and Bobbie (Jim) Sarvey of Brookville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Scott (Tobie) Kern of Punxsutawney, Vanessa (Andrew) Duncan of Newport News, Alex (Susie) Kern of Summerville, Michelle (Michael) Chandler of Newport News, Matthew Mason of Newport News, Michael (Shelly) Mason of Newport News, Molly (Steven) Swartz of Newport News, Will (Erin) Sarvey of Brookville and Kali Sarvey of Brookville. Surviving are thirteen great-grandchildren: Dakota McCallister of Texas, Cheyanne McCallister of Indiana, Tristen Kern, Collen Kern and Brendan Kern, all of Colorado, Aidan Kern of Punxsutawney, Kylan Duncan of Punxsutawney, Gabriel Duncan of Newport News, Patrick Kern of Summerville, and Nicole Mason, Nathaniel Mason, Hailey Chandler and soon-to-be-born Baby Girl Swartz, all of Newport News. Also surviving are two great-great-grandchildren, Tristen McCallister of Texas, and Georgia McCallister of Indiana. Helen is survived by two brothers, George (Sarah) Temchulla of Rossiter and Florian (Jean) Temchulla of Glen Campbell; two sisters, Lorraine Anthony of Purcellville, VA, and Lois (Larry) Brosius of Brookville; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McCracken; and four brothers: Paul Temchulla, Dr. Frank Temchulla, David Temchulla and Stephen Temchulla.



