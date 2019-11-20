|
Helen Louise (Osborne) Rowan, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Sunday, November 17, 2019, as a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
She was born on March 23, 1938, to the late James and Annabelle (Steele) Osborne in Brookville. Helen graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1956. On June 30, 1956, she married Richard "Ray" F. Rowan in Brookville, PA; in 2016 and after sixty years of marriage, Ray preceded her in passing.
Helen was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville where she and Ray had spent time as Youth Fellowship Leaders. She worked for the Brookville School District and later began working for the Jefferson Manor. Most people would remember that she was very kindhearted, compassionate, and always willing to help. After retiring from the Manor, Ray and Helen would winter in Florida and she enjoyed square dancing. She was always mostly concerned with her family as she was a wonderful mother and wife.
Helen is survived by one son, Tim (Linda) Rowan of Corsica, PA; two daughters, Kathy Murray and her partner Matt McConnel of Allison Park, PA; Darlene (Tom) Johnston of Ormond Beach, FL; one granddaughter, Kelsie (Kendrick) Bruton; six grandsons: Scott (Kate) Rowan, Seth (Lindsay) Murray, Justin (Lenzee) Johnston, Shane (Mayura Phanjun) Johnston, Ben Murray, Andy (Megan) Rowan; thirteen great-grandchildren: Austin, Hannah, Hunter, Jase, Owen, Marlowe, Malin, Olivia, Tegin, Lana, Caynin, Kendrick Jr., and Karter, with number fourteen on the way.
In addition to her husband and parents, Helen is preceded in death by her brother Robert Eugene (Martha) Osborne, and one great-grandchild, Morgan Rowan.
Family and friends were received on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 4 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the second viewing, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack. Interment will take place at Riggs Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Evangelical United Methodist Church Renovation Fund. A special thank you is extended to the staff of the McKinley Health Center and to the WRC Hospice; your efforts and care made it easier and more comforting for both Helen and her family.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019