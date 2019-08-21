|
Howard Robert Simpson, 81, of Akron, Ohio, and formerly of Brookville, fell asleep in the Lord on August 18, 2019, following an ongoing battle with cancer. Born in Corsica on October 9, 1937, to Donald and Mary (Asel) Simpson, he grew up in Brookville, graduating from Brookville High School in 1956. Following his service in the Army Reserve, he attended Gannon University, graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in accounting. He was a certified public accountant, and for the last 25 years of his career was Vice President and CFO of the Moderne Glass Co. of Pittsburgh, retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Akron, serving for many years on the parish council. An avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, fishing, and hunting, and was the Pittsburgh Steelers' #1 fan.
In addition to his parents, Howard was pre-deceased by brother Donald of Coudersport, sister Elsie of Creekside, and stepmother Lily (Dunham) of Brookville. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Pyrch); daughter Lynn (Tammy) of Pittsburgh; sons Daniel and Paul of Akron; brother John of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Akron/Mogadore, Ohio. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with parastas at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 23, at 12 p.m. with Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Akron.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2019