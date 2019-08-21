Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Robert Simpson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Robert Simpson Obituary
Howard Robert Simpson, 81, of Akron, Ohio, and formerly of Brookville, fell asleep in the Lord on August 18, 2019, following an ongoing battle with cancer. Born in Corsica on October 9, 1937, to Donald and Mary (Asel) Simpson, he grew up in Brookville, graduating from Brookville High School in 1956. Following his service in the Army Reserve, he attended Gannon University, graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in accounting. He was a certified public accountant, and for the last 25 years of his career was Vice President and CFO of the Moderne Glass Co. of Pittsburgh, retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Akron, serving for many years on the parish council. An avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, fishing, and hunting, and was the Pittsburgh Steelers' #1 fan.

In addition to his parents, Howard was pre-deceased by brother Donald of Coudersport, sister Elsie of Creekside, and stepmother Lily (Dunham) of Brookville. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Pyrch); daughter Lynn (Tammy) of Pittsburgh; sons Daniel and Paul of Akron; brother John of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services will be at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Akron/Mogadore, Ohio. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with parastas at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 23, at 12 p.m. with Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Akron.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.