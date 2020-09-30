1/1
Irene Della (Caylor) Martz
1917 - 2020
Irene Della Martz, 102, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on November 25, 1917, to the late Albert and Ethel (Stewart) Caylor. Irene married Reed Franklin Martz Jr.; Reed preceded her in passing. She was co-owner of the Martz Market general store in Sigel, PA. She was a member of the Sigel United Methodist Church. Irene was a dedicated and hardworking woman, who lived her life passionately.

Irene is survived by one son; Randel Reed Martz; one sister; Janet Simpson; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by one son; Rodney Martz; and seven siblings; Earnest Caylor; Rush Caylor; Leroy Caylor; John Caylor; Dorothy Johnson; Edith Elkin; and Phyllis Heil.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, also at the funeral beginning at 11 am. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
