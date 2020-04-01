|
Irwin "Mr. Z" Zitzelberger, 79, of Denton, TX, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Denton.
Mr. Zitzelberger was born on June 23, 1940, in Brookville, PA, to Albert and Margaret (Davis) Zitzelberger. He graduated Brookville Area High School in Pennsylvania and served in the United States Army. He was married to Arlene D. Hahn on July 26, 1968, in Stillwater, MN. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church; Top Tin Street Rods; Kustom Kemps of America; National Street Rod Association; Lone Star Street Rod Association. He owned and operated Ace Auto Parts for many years.
"Z" is survived by his wife, Arlene Zitzelberger of Denton; daughter, Denise Moore of Bossier City, LA; sons, Vincent Zitzelberger of The Colony, Brian Zitzelberger of Denton, Terry Zitzelberger of Rowlett; sisters, Margaret Louise Knapp of McKean, PA, Connie Berlin of Fall Creek, WI; brother, Edward Gary Zitzelberger of Krum; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the near future. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2020