Jack Willard Dempsey, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.
He was born on May 25, 1938, to the late Alfred and Veda (LaBorde) Dempsey. He worked at various jobs in Pennsylvania and California. He enjoyed Appaloosa horses, family barbecues, reading, and working crossword puzzles.
Surviving are his children: Paula (Russell) Goddard of Brookville, PA, Jack Michael Dempsey of Brookville, PA, and Lisa (Lance) Yount of Reynoldsville, PA. Included in the family circle are nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters: Gail Lathrop of Brookville, PA, Kay Gladson of Fullerton, CA, and Zola Reed of Altoona, PA.
All of Jack's services will remain private with the final spreading of his cremated remains to take place on his family property. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 10 to May 11, 2019