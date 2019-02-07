Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jim" Lewis. View Sign

James A. (Jim) Lewis, 58 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019.



Jim was born November 18, 1960, in Brookville, the son of the late James Lewis and Mabel Lewis, she survives in Summerville. On June 25, 1982, he married the former Christine Shepler and she survives.



He was employed at Stella-Jones Corporation in DuBois, PA, as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, spending time in his garage, and riding his 4-wheeler. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Easton. Jim was a member of the Brookville FOE 983 and the NRA.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, April Lindemuth and her husband, Chris of Hazen, Jessica Strini and her husband Pete of Falls Creek; his grandson, Easton Lindemuth; two sisters, Sandy Powell and companion Randy Gray of Brookville, and Patty Flack and husband Mike of Summerville; a brother, Timmy Lewis and wife Deb of Meadville; three nephews: Fred Powell and wife Dawn of Delaware, Brock Powell, and Keith Shumaker; and one niece, Kayla Shumaker.



In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Fred Powell.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA. Per his wishes there will be no services. A memorial party will be held in July.



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, and obtain additional information at James A. (Jim) Lewis, 58 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019.Jim was born November 18, 1960, in Brookville, the son of the late James Lewis and Mabel Lewis, she survives in Summerville. On June 25, 1982, he married the former Christine Shepler and she survives.He was employed at Stella-Jones Corporation in DuBois, PA, as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, spending time in his garage, and riding his 4-wheeler. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Easton. Jim was a member of the Brookville FOE 983 and the NRA.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, April Lindemuth and her husband, Chris of Hazen, Jessica Strini and her husband Pete of Falls Creek; his grandson, Easton Lindemuth; two sisters, Sandy Powell and companion Randy Gray of Brookville, and Patty Flack and husband Mike of Summerville; a brother, Timmy Lewis and wife Deb of Meadville; three nephews: Fred Powell and wife Dawn of Delaware, Brock Powell, and Keith Shumaker; and one niece, Kayla Shumaker.In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Fred Powell.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA. Per his wishes there will be no services. A memorial party will be held in July.Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Furlong Funeral Home

50 Broad St

Summerville , PA 15864

(814) 856-2550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close