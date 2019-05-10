Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Maxx" Hunter. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 140 Cherry St Marienville , PA 16239 (814)-927-6643 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Maxx" Hunter, 77, of Marienville, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Clarion Hospital.



Born June 29, 1941, in Rock Hill, SC, he was the son of the late James C. and Irma M. (Vick) Hunter.



Mr. Hunter attended Locksmith Training School through Associated Locksmiths of America. He worked as a locksmith for over 60 years and was well known in the area. He and his wife owned and operated Hunter Safe and Lock. He was the original founder and co-owner of the Ace Lock and Key in Pittsburgh, which is the largest serving locksmith company in the tri-state area. There have been three generations of locksmiths in his family.



On August 2, 1992, he married the former Candice K. Reinard at the United Methodist Church in Marienville; she survives.



He was a member of the First Church of God in Brookville. He was also a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Safe and Vault Technicians Association. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gun collecting. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and spending time in Florida.



Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Janice Carlotta Hunter of Monroe, NC, and three grandchildren: Charles, Ryan, and Jacob.



Friends were received on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA.



A funeral service immediately followed visitation at 5:00 p.m. with the Pastor Henry Scoff officiating. Interment followed at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson County.



