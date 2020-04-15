|
James Marlin "Mike" Bailey, formerly of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Winnemucca, Nevada, following a stroke. He was 84.
Mike was born in 1935 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, to his parents James and Pauline Bailey. He attended Brookville Area High School and served in the United States Army beginning in 1957, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963.
Mike was employed as a grocery store manager in Pennsylvania during the early part of his career, then started his own grocery delivery business in Orlando, Florida, with his wife Joan "Sue" Jasperson, where they met and lived for 28 years. In 1985, Bailey's Shopping Service was awarded the Community Service to Seniors Award by the Florida Council of Aging for bringing "the sustenance of life and the warmth of compassion to older Floridians."
In 2005 they relocated to Sun City Texas in Georgetown, Texas, where Mike worked as Financial Secretary for The Worship Place from 2008-2014.
Mike was a member of Unity Church of Georgetown and enjoyed many hobbies including photography, jewelry making, fishing, cooking/baking, electronics, and gardening. He loved spending time at the ocean and traveling. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness to others, quick wit and lemon meringue pies.
Mike is survived by sisters Nancy (Lee) Snyder of Georgetown, Texas, and Judy (Bill) Reinard of Knoxdale, Pennsylvania; daughters Jackie (Jason) Marks of Winnemucca, Nevada, Roxanne (Ed) Davis of Sparks, Nevada and Dawn (Mark) Waugh of Elko, Nevada; Stepdaughter Lisa Chord of Carlsbad, California; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
At Mike's request, no memorial service will be held. The family would like to thank all for their sincere expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2020