James "Jim" Reid Park, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.
He was born on February 1, 1948, to the late George Andrew and Rheba Minerva (Wolfe) Park in Knoxdale, PA. Jim attended and graduated from Brookville High School. On June 4, 1988, Jim married Joyce Diana Johnston in Brookville; she survives him.
He worked in several different professions over his years, but retired from Brookville Owens Illinois plant as a mechanic in the early 2000's. Most recently, Jim enjoyed sharing his passion for firearms with the patrons of DSD Sports, where he worked for the past seven years as a salesman. Many people knew Jim as a natural salesman, he'd commonly tell his customers, "it's free to hold," before they'd leave the store with a newly purchased firearm. Jim was a member of the National Rifle Association, a Christian, and a life-long Republican. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially while shooting, hunting, and spotting deer with his family. Jim also liked watching westerns and wrestling on television with a good pizza from Mancusso's in Reynoldsville. He was a caring grandfather, who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was known for his warming personality, always ready to make others laugh with his jokes and wit.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by four children: Stacy (Kelly) Park of Gifford, PA; Andrew (Erin) Park of Rockton, PA; Josh (Regina) Park of Colorado Springs, CO; Ali Park of Brookville, PA; sister: Beverly Park of McMurray, PA; grandson: Keenan; and two granddaughters: Liadan and Isabel.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in passing by sister, Joanne Dickey; daughter, Alexis Park; and grandson, Tiernan Park.
Jim was most happy wearing casual clothing, so family and friends are asked to dress comfortably for the viewing and funeral service. The viewing will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White St., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack. Interment will take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020