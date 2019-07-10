|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
|
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
James "Jim" Richard Lindermuth, age 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Jim was born on June 9, 1949, in Punxsutawney, PA. He was the son of the late Bernice (Dobson) Lindermuth and Richard Lindermuth. Jim was a 1967 graduate from Brookville Area High School.
After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army on May 7, 1968. During his time in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal and the Purple Heart. Jim proudly served our country for two years until he was honorably discharged on April 9, 1970.
After the service he began working for Brockway Glass for a few years until he transferred to Owens Illinois where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 2004. On August 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Sandra Diane (Schuckers) Lindermuth in Brookville, PA.
Jim was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, White Oak Golf Course in Dayton, PA, and the American Legion in Brookville, PA. His life outside of family and work consisted of golfing and hunting. Jim was a man that could make anyone laugh. His smile was infectious. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra D. Lindermuth; son, Jeffrey J. Lindermuth; and grandsons, Bailey J. Lindermuth and Brennan P. Lindermuth. He also leaves three brothers: Glenn (Dawn) Lindermuth of Florida, Paul (Pam) Lindermuth of Brookville and Barney (Kim) Lindermuth of Brookville; brother-in-law, Ronald (Trudy) Schukers of Nevada; daughter-in-law, Shawna Lindermuth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Hetrick.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Roseville Independent Chapel, Ezra Fund.
Family and friends were received on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. at McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd. 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second opportunity for viewing took place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Chateau d'Argy, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825 A funeral service immediately followed the viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment took place at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|