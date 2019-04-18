Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay P. Thrush. View Sign

Jay P. Thrush, 58, of Route 36 Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Jay was born on May 12, 1960, in Brookville, PA, the son of the late Duane O. Thrush and Verda Mae Rupp Thrush.



He was married to Jamie L. Saunders who passed away on August 23, 2012.



After graduating high school, Jay worked for 38 years at Owens-Illinois in Brookville, PA, and retired as a senior mechanic.



Among many things Jay loved his dogs, rescuing many from the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Shippenville, PA.



A lover of nature, Jay loved watching birds, taking his dogs for walks through the woods, grilling, and appreciating any and all wildlife – even the hungry black bear that visited his yard and destroyed some bird feeders in the process. He pledged his support to many environmental organizations, but specifically Defenders of Wildlife; a non-profit devoted to the protection of wolves.



Jay loved all Pittsburgh sports but was a dedicated Penguins fan, preferring to hear the call of the game by Mike Lange instead of the television play-by-play.



He is survived by three children, a son – Warren R. Thrush (wife Jamie) of Brookville, PA; and two daughters – Roxanne Thrush of New York City, NY, and Javin M. Blake (husband Anthony) of Brockway, PA.



Jay is also survived by two siblings, one brother – Gene Thrush (wife Marilyn) of York, PA, and one sister – Jackie Park of Brookville, PA



He loved and is also survived by his four grandchildren – Bailey, Avery, Jude, and Rearden.



Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie; his parents, Duane and Verda; and one brother – Thomas Thrush.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 with a service to follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Guy Felmlee officiating.



Internment will take place in the Zion Methodist Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue – 9562 Rt. 322 Shippenville, PA 16254.



