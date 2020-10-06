Rev. Jay R. Polowsky, 63, of Bobtown, Pa., passed into glory on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 25, 1956, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lois (Newell) Polowsky.



A minister of the Lord Jesus Christ, Rev. Polowsky served in the Western Pennsylvania United Methodist conference for 35 years, until his retirement in 2019. He pastored a number of churches in various charges throughout the Methodist conference, including Oil City, Ford City, Brookville, Point Marion, Smithfield, and finally in the Brownsville area.



Surviving is his daughter, Katie Polowsky, and her friend and his caregiver, Christopher Karns, of Bobtown.



Rev. Jay was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Sue Polowsky on July 27, 2012, and by a brother, Jeff Polowsky.



Friends are invited to join his family for a Memorial Service honoring his life and ministry on Friday, Oct. 9th, at 3:00 P.M. in the South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 2nd St, Brownsville, PA, with his friend and colleague, Pastor Frank Philpott officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Pa. (724-725-5245)

