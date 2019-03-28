Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean P. (Perry) Wiseman. View Sign

Jean P. Wiseman, age 93, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on February 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.



Born Jean Deanna Perry, March 21, 1925, in Morgantown, WV, she is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Mary (Foglia) Perry of Westover, WV, and her devoted late husband of 65 years, Walter S. Wiseman of Brookville.



Jean graduated from University High School in Morgantown in 1943 and went on to graduate with a BS degree in Physical Education from West Virginia University in 1948. She taught health, physical education and dance in Baltimore County, Maryland, prior to marrying Walter, August 2, 1952.



A resident of Brookville since 1957, she became a full-time teacher at Brookville Junior-Senior High School in 1966. She taught Health and Physical Education and also coached girls' sports retiring from Brookville Schools in 1990. Jean was a sports enthusiast who closely followed the WVU Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and professional Tennis. She had a fondness for gymnastics and volleyball too.



Jean is survived by a son, Walter Lee Wiseman, and wife Melissa of New Bethlehem, PA, as well as numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. Jean was the youngest of eight children, predeceased by brothers Martin, Anthony and Joseph Perry and by sisters Rose Perry, Teresa Ruggiero, Nellie Morris, and Barbara Craft.



Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney –d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA. Memorial donations may be made to The .

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

