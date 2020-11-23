Jeanne T. Carberry, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
She was born on May 28, 1925, to the late James C. and Joy (Engle) Carberry in Rose Twp., PA. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, which was located on Graham Avenue in Brookville, PA, and she was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA.
Jeanne worked for the Federal Government with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Services until her retirement in 1981. She enjoyed flea markets, antiquing, and was an avid collector of elephants. She loved greenhouses and her favorite flower was the Lily of the Valley. She also loved QVC, both watching the programs and purchasing the products. Above all else Jeanne loved her family, and although she never had any children of her own, she had a special place in her heart for all of her nieces and nephews.
Jeanne is survived by one brother; James F. Carberry; one sister; Peggy Zaffuto; her nieces and nephews; Cathy (John) Mester; Peggy (Joe) Olivieri; Terry Smith; John (Janet) Guthrie; Patty (Barry) Drangel; Deb Fleeger; Chris (Steve) Koladish; Greg (Molly) Carberry; Marsha (George Carlson) Carberry; Sam (Angela) Zaffuto; Konnie Flounlacker; Joe Zaffuto; Mike (Joi) Zaffuto; Mark Zaffuto; Kara Zaffuto; and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one sister in law; Myrla Carberry; one brother in law; Sam Zaffuto; one sister; Pearl (Joe) Guthrie; and three nephews; Jim Carberry; Wayne Smith; and John Flounlacker.
Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions and memorial mass requests may be sent in her name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue, Brookville, PA 15825.
