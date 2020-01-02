|
Joan (Shippen) Richards, 89, of Federal St., Brookville, PA, died on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Born on September 20, 1930, in Eldred Township, four miles from Sigel, PA. She was the daughter of Etta Wilson. She was raised by her grandparents, Clara and Ed Wilson on their farm. She was a 1948 graduate of Eldred Township High School in Sigel, PA. In May 1949, she married Raymond Richards at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville by Rev. Joseph Burke. Her husband, of sixty years, died in 2009.
Joan had the following children: Susan Hammer; Patricia (Wayne) Kocher; Donald (Janice) Richards; Jean (Greg) Walter; grandchildren: Angelia Campbell; Connie Bauer; Lee Hammer; Kristopher, Jesse, and Zachary Kocher; Kurtis and Keith Richards; Tori Corkran and Jeremy Walter; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother Donald Shippen, husband Ray, daughter Patricia, and grandchildren Abby and Gregory Walter.
First and foremost, she enjoyed all of her family and friends. She kept busy quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, gardening, babysitting, reading, and being a mom.
Family and friends were received on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2 – 7 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial took place Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020