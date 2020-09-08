John Anthony Keiser, 74, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. He was born on May 18, 1946, to the late John F. and Dolores A. (Dempsey) Keiser in Philadelphia, PA. He attended and graduated from Bishop Egan Catholic High School in Levittown, PA. He married Mary Eleanor Bouffard on August 5, 1967, in Battle Creek, MI; Mary preceded him in passing.
He retired from US Steel after working as a millwright for thirty years. John enjoyed a second career as a beloved school bus driver for Jefferson County. He was a member of St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church. John's favorite hobbies included fishing and woodworking. He was a gifted storyteller who loved to travel, take cruises, and was a huge Disney fan. John was an active volunteer in his church and community and was recognized by all as someone you could count on for help. He loved his friends and family, and most of all his wonderful grandchildren.
John is survived by five children; John F. Keiser of Sparta, WI; Mary Beth (Sergio) Angotti of Canton, MI; Michael A. (Ronda) Keiser of Lancaster, PA; Mark A. (Tricia) Keiser of Ephrata, PA; Kyle S. (Marycaye) Keiser of Levittown, PA; nine grandchildren; Mackenzie Keiser; Michael Angotti; Marc Angotti; Christopher Angotti; Cailyn Keiser; Jason Keiser; Madelyn Keiser; Eleanor Keiser; Fiona Keiser; and seven siblings; Francis, Martin, Dolores, Eileen, Michelle, Regina, and Paula. John was preceded in passing by his parents and wife. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A Funeral Service of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 10 am and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Dominic's Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Dominic's Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com
or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/35722
into your web browser.