John Kennedy Johnson II, 76, of Brookville, PA, passed away on June 3, 2020, after a short stay at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
John was born on December 7, 1943, to the late Lillian Juanita (Covey) and John Kennedy Johnson Sr., in New Kensington, PA. He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1963. John went on to join the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country. John married Mary Catherine Lucas on August 11, 1973, at the Church of God in Emerickville, PA. On August 11, 1977, they were sealed together for time and eternity in the Washington D.C., Temple. John and Cathy shared forty-seven happy and fulfilling years together; Cathy survives him.
He worked at Borden's Dairy in Ohio before moving back to Pennsylvania where he worked at Western Auto and then with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was with them for fifteen years and then retired. After retiring he worked for Jefferson County as a maintenance worker and as a rest area attendant. For eleven years he owned and operated Yesterday's Memories, a place for baseball cards and collectibles. He ran this business from his home on Route 36. John and Cathy are also well known for selling the eggs that their chickens produce from their home.
John was raised in the Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, when he moved to Brookville, he attended the Methodist Church before joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975. He was a member of the Tri County Coin Club, the Vice Chairman of the Democratic Party, he served as a committee member for the annual dinner provided by Ducks Unlimited, and he was also a life member of the Sigel Sportsman's Club.
He was an avid collector of all "things" but had large expansive collections of both coins and baseball cards. He had a beautiful bass singing voice that stood out in a congregation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when they attended Pittsburgh Pirates games. John was a warm and loving man who artfully crafted conversation and captivated with his unending supply of stories. He will be dearly missed by his family and community alike.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by three sons, Tracy Lee Johnson; John Kennedy III "John Boy" (Beth) Johnson; Charles Walter "Chuck" (Jenny) Johnson; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth "M.E.J." Johnson; eleven grandchildren: Evelyn, Will, Michael, Ashley, Denae, Andrew, Cody, Chloe, Kaylee, Lilian, Elissa; one great grandchild, Sammy; and one sister, Juanita Kay McKinley. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in passing by one grandchild, Matthew James Johnson.
A public viewing was held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing at 1:00 p.m. and officiated by Bishop Bryan Neal. Interment took place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Twp., Washington Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pittsburgh Pirates Charities. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.