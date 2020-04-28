|
|
John M. Dougherty, 88 of Madison, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24th, at Morristown Hospital. He was born May 1st, 1931, at The Roselia Foundling and Maternity Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, and lived most of his life in Philadelphia. His biological parents were John "Snip" Truman of Sigel, PA, and Mary Galligan of Philadelphia, PA. He was the husband of Harriett (Sernoff) Dougherty. They would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this May 15th. John was awarded an academic scholarship for higher education. He used it to attend Temple University and received his B.A. in 1952, his M.S. in Education in 1967, and his PhD in English in 1972. He spent his entire career in education first as a teacher, then as a principal and then he went into education consulting. John spent his last 25 years of work as the Director of the Social Studies Program for the State of NJ in Trenton before he retired in 2005.
John is survived by his wife, his daughter, Rhonda Weaver and her husband Ken of Old Hickory, TN, daughter Soni Dougherty and partner Josh Heltzer of Madison, NJ, and son Michael Dougherty and his wife Kerri of Bethlehem, PA ; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Levine Funeral Home, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA.
Contributions can be made to The CDC Foundation (cdcfoundation.org) Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020