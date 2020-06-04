John "Jack" Robert Gilligan, Age: 82, of Blairsville, PA, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Indian Haven, Indiana, PA.
Born September 21, 1937, in Connellsville, PA, he was a son of Clarence Gilligan and Theora (Iker) Gilligan.
He had served in the US Navy. Jack worked as a supervisor for Penelec in the control room. He was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church, Blairsville, and the Burrell Rod & Gun Club. Jack enjoyed turkey hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years –Barbara Lee (Fyock) Gilligan, Blairsville, PA; sons – Scott Gilligan, Clarion, PA, Leroy Gilligan & wife Patti, Blairsville, PA; grandchildren – Curtis, Sean & Harrison; brother – Joe Gilligan & wife Sandy & their family, Clarion, PA; sister – Judy Hetrick & her family, Philadelphia, PA; brother – Jere Gilligan & wife Janey & their family, Brookville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his father –Clarence Gilligan; mother – Theora (Iker) Gilligan; nephew – Jason Gilligan; and daughter-in-law – Sharon Gilligan.
In keeping with Jack's wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
A memorial service may be announced at a later date.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to: Hopewell United Methodist Church, PO Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 400 unit at Indian Haven for the great care given to Jack.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.