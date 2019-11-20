Home

Joseph Guy Wingard


1947 - 2019
Joseph Guy Wingard Obituary
Joseph Guy Wingard, 72, recently living in South Carolina, formerly of Brookville, PA, died on Sunday November 17, 2019.

Joe was born July 20, 1947, to the late Ivan Jacob and Zelda Avanelle Wingard of Munderf, Pennsylvania.

He served honorably in the United States Army. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. Military honors will be rendered at 11:00 a.m., performed by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Munderf Cemetery, Polk Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online Condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
