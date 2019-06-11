Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-8355 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Service 11:00 AM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Louis Barber, 77, of Butler Cemetery Rd., Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on January 2, 1942, in New Kensington, PA, the son of the late Louis Barber and Catherine Pangallo Barber, and on August 11, 1987, Joe married Sharon Hoover in Virginia, who survives.



From 1973 to 1986 he owned and operated Barber Sales and Services in Clarion, PA, and from 1986 to the present he was the owner and operator with his son, Joe, of Barber Trucking in Brookville, PA.



Joe loved working, along with his business, he spent a lot of his time farming. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, canning, and RVing with his wife, but what he loved and cherished the most was his family, especially when they were all together for family gatherings.



He is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter – Joseph D. Barber (wife Rosemary) of Brookville, Daniel L. Barber (wife Kim) of Brookville, and Arlene T. Giebner (husband Jerry) of Grove City, PA; 2 Step-Sons and a Step-Daughter – Shawn Hines of Atlantic Beach, FLA, Maureen Barber of Brookville, and John Hines (wife Sharon) of Brookville. Joe is also survived by 2 Sisters and 2 Brothers – Mary Lou Dezelan (husband Paul), Vince J. Barber (wife Patricia), Robert B. Barber (wife Sonja), and JoAnn Smith (husband Harry) all of Brookville, 6 Grandchildren – Andy, Nathan, Jamie, Megan, David, and Todd and 3 Step-Grandchildren – Renee, Kristen, and Shayla and numerous Great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his Granddaughter, Cassandra Smith, who passed away in August of 1999.



The family of Joseph L. Barber received friends on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and also on Saturday, June 8, 201, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 with a service in Joe's memory following at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Joe was interred at the Butler Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. The family would request that memorial donations in Joe's memory be made to the , or to of Western PA. Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

