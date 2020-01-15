|
|
Josephine Raenell (Denton) Martin, 67, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, while a patient at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. S
She was born on November 29, 1952, to the late Rass and Catherine Ruth (Jackson) Denton in Punxsutawney, PA. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1970. Josephine married Richard Leroy Martin Sr., on January 14, 1972, in Big Run, PA; Richard preceded her in passing on January 19, 2003.
She worked at the Reynoldsville Medical Center for almost thirty years. She then began working at O'Bryon Eye Associates, where she stayed until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of the Bollinger Church in Reynoldsville, PA. Josephine was a very hard worker and an avid Steelers fan that always planned her schedule around their next game.
She is survived by one daughter, Ruth C. (Philip K.) Guest of Reynoldsville, PA; one son, Rich Martin of Reynoldsville, PA; five grandchildren: Ayden, Elaine, Marlie, William, Michael; and two great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Josephine is preceded in passing by two sisters, Donna Martin and Linda Depp.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Desire Cemetery, Desire, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at www.kidney.org/support.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020