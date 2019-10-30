|
Judith Ann Anderson, 75, of Brookville died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands in Brookville, PA. Born on December 3, 1943, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Josephine (Songer) Ferraro.
Judith was a graduate of Brookville High School. Judith was a very well known and established cook in the area. She was formerly a member of the Brookville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, the Fireman's Club, and the card club in Brookville. Judith enjoyed painting, playing board games and cards, working on puzzles, and had read a library of books. Judith was of the Catholic Faith.
Judith is survived by a son, Andrew MacWilliams of Brookville; two brothers, Frank and Paul Ferraro, both of Brookville, and Michael Ferraro of Wheeling, WV; and two granddaughters, Jordan and Julie MacWilliams of Brookville.
In addition to her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her husband Stephen R. "Bopper" Anderson, whom she married on October 4, 2003, at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville.
A funeral service for both Judith and Steve will be held Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m. at Ohl Cemetery.
The family suggest memorials be made to the .
