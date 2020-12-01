1/1
Junior D. Fultz
1937 - 2020
Junior D. Fultz, 83, of Brookville died Sunday afternoon, November 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born in Summerville on May 11, 1937, he was the son of the late Samuel and Margie Eisenman Fultz.

He was a graduate of Summerville High School and served in the U.S. Army.

On September 24, 1960 in Summerville he married the former Janet Bair. She survives.

Mr. Fultz was of the Methodist faith. He worked at Crawford Furniture retiring in 2000. His interests included hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, his is survived by a son, Kevin Fultz; and a sister, Donna Sharp.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a brother, Arthur; and four sisters, Carrie, Betty, Stella and Jean.

Due to Corona Virus concerns there will be no public services held for Mr. Fultz.

Interment will be at Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
