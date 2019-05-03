Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-8355 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Karen L. Schaeffer, 69, of Walnut St., Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home.



She was born on December 16, 1949, in Punxsutawney, PA, the daughter of the late Robert M. Shaffer and Margaret F. Burkett Shaffer. For over 30 years Karen worked as an operator and a maintenance administrator for Bell Atlantic, also know as Bell of PA, and later with Verizon Communications.



Karen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville, a member of the Rebecca M. Arthur's Memorial Library board, and she also was involved in planning Brookville's Victorian Christmas. Karen loved antiquing, playing cards, and playing Bingo, but her heart always belonged to her five Grandchildren – Samuel, Benjamin, Caleb, Jacob, and Jonah; she loved watching them play sports and Skyped with them.



Karen is survived by her daughter – Ricki Light (husband John) of Jonestown, PA, and her son – Jeffrey Roberts (wife Hsiang) of Nashville, TN; two sisters – Denise Kluchurosky (husband Louis) of Indiana, PA, and Lori Koltenuk (husband Larry) of Danville, PA; and one brother – Gary Shaffer (wife Sandy) of Ft. Myers, FL.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her fiancée, Dan Marchioni.



As requested by Karen, the family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a private service to be held by the family officiated by the Rev. Dennis Johnson.



Karen would appreciate any memorial contributions in her name to be made to the First United Methodist Church – 205 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, the Rebecca M. Arthur's Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Donor's Choice and in lieu of flowers the family would like to thank you.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825, at (814) 849-8355. Karen L. Schaeffer, 69, of Walnut St., Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home.She was born on December 16, 1949, in Punxsutawney, PA, the daughter of the late Robert M. Shaffer and Margaret F. Burkett Shaffer. For over 30 years Karen worked as an operator and a maintenance administrator for Bell Atlantic, also know as Bell of PA, and later with Verizon Communications.Karen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville, a member of the Rebecca M. Arthur's Memorial Library board, and she also was involved in planning Brookville's Victorian Christmas. Karen loved antiquing, playing cards, and playing Bingo, but her heart always belonged to her five Grandchildren – Samuel, Benjamin, Caleb, Jacob, and Jonah; she loved watching them play sports and Skyped with them.Karen is survived by her daughter – Ricki Light (husband John) of Jonestown, PA, and her son – Jeffrey Roberts (wife Hsiang) of Nashville, TN; two sisters – Denise Kluchurosky (husband Louis) of Indiana, PA, and Lori Koltenuk (husband Larry) of Danville, PA; and one brother – Gary Shaffer (wife Sandy) of Ft. Myers, FL.Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her fiancée, Dan Marchioni.As requested by Karen, the family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a private service to be held by the family officiated by the Rev. Dennis Johnson.Karen would appreciate any memorial contributions in her name to be made to the First United Methodist Church – 205 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, the Rebecca M. Arthur's Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Donor's Choice and in lieu of flowers the family would like to thank you.Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825, at (814) 849-8355. Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close