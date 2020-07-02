1/1
Kenneth Paul Ellis Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Paul Ellis, Jr., 66, of Brookville, passed away at home with his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born on May 19, 1954, in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of the late Kenneth Paul Ellis, Sr. and Edith Louise (Campbell) Ellis. On February 28, 1974, he married his sweetheart, Sandra Lou Mohney. They met in DuBois on a blind date and the rest was history. They enjoyed doing everything together.

Ken worked for Brockway Press Metals, Brockway Glass, as a custodian at Brookville Schools and had K & S Auto Sales. He loved to work on and sell cars, he enjoyed anything mechanical. Ken was a member of the Reynoldsville Eagles. He was a friendly man that was so well liked by many, he had a great sense of humor and was known to say "if you weren't laughing, there was something wrong with you." His all-time enjoyment was his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Sandy, he is survived by two children, Kenneth Paul Ellis, III and wife Lisa of Brookville, and Janie Keth of Brookville; a son-in-law, David Keth of Brookville; five grandchildren: Melanie Keth, Tessa Keth, Autumn Ellis, Noah Ellis, and Ashley Ellis; three great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Jean Roberts and husband Robert of Florida, and Dolly Salerno of Niagara Falls, New York.

Preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Peggy Ellis, LaRue Sherwood and Ruth Vanderbush.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Memorial donations may be made in Ken's memory to the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved