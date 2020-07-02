Kenneth Paul Ellis, Jr., 66, of Brookville, passed away at home with his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born on May 19, 1954, in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of the late Kenneth Paul Ellis, Sr. and Edith Louise (Campbell) Ellis. On February 28, 1974, he married his sweetheart, Sandra Lou Mohney. They met in DuBois on a blind date and the rest was history. They enjoyed doing everything together.
Ken worked for Brockway Press Metals, Brockway Glass, as a custodian at Brookville Schools and had K & S Auto Sales. He loved to work on and sell cars, he enjoyed anything mechanical. Ken was a member of the Reynoldsville Eagles. He was a friendly man that was so well liked by many, he had a great sense of humor and was known to say "if you weren't laughing, there was something wrong with you." His all-time enjoyment was his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Sandy, he is survived by two children, Kenneth Paul Ellis, III and wife Lisa of Brookville, and Janie Keth of Brookville; a son-in-law, David Keth of Brookville; five grandchildren: Melanie Keth, Tessa Keth, Autumn Ellis, Noah Ellis, and Ashley Ellis; three great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Jean Roberts and husband Robert of Florida, and Dolly Salerno of Niagara Falls, New York.
Preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Peggy Ellis, LaRue Sherwood and Ruth Vanderbush.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Memorial donations may be made in Ken's memory to the American Lung Association
.