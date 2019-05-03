Kenneth Paul Reed, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
He was born November 26, 1935, to the late Charles Elias Reed and Mary Dora (Haines) Reed in Pennsylvania. Kenneth went to Brookville Schools and was a life time farmer. He enjoyed hunting and working on the family farm with his brothers.
He worked for Pine Creek Twp. and Nosker Lumber, Inc. and was a life member of the Pine Creek Fire Company, Brookville Fireman's Club and the Warsaw Sportsman's Club.
Kenneth is survived by six siblings: Bea Dudley, Harry Reed, John Reed, Marie Ashforth, Martha Bates and Charles Reed.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by Ruth Trayer (spouse Clyde), Robert Reed (spouse Alberta), Hazel Charlton (spouse Clyde), Alton Reed (Spouse Dorothy), Dorothy Reed, James Reed and William Reed.
Family and friends were received on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service took place immediately following the viewing beginning at 5 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Ray Baker. Interment took place at Mt Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Pine Creek Fire Company. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
