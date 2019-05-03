Kenneth Paul Reed (1935 - 2019)
  • "One of my fondest memories is how you always called me..."
    - Kimberly Hill
  • "I will miss u forever uncle kenny. I wii cherish my fond..."
    - Sandy Bates
  • "Our dear brother you will be missed forever. Not a day will..."
    - Martha Bates & Marie Ashforth
  • "My thoughts and prayers goes out to all the family and..."
    - Linda Bailey
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA
15825
(814)-849-7375
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Kenneth Paul Reed, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born November 26, 1935, to the late Charles Elias Reed and Mary Dora (Haines) Reed in Pennsylvania. Kenneth went to Brookville Schools and was a life time farmer. He enjoyed hunting and working on the family farm with his brothers.

He worked for Pine Creek Twp. and Nosker Lumber, Inc. and was a life member of the Pine Creek Fire Company, Brookville Fireman's Club and the Warsaw Sportsman's Club.

Kenneth is survived by six siblings: Bea Dudley, Harry Reed, John Reed, Marie Ashforth, Martha Bates and Charles Reed.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by Ruth Trayer (spouse Clyde), Robert Reed (spouse Alberta), Hazel Charlton (spouse Clyde), Alton Reed (Spouse Dorothy), Dorothy Reed, James Reed and William Reed.

Family and friends were received on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service took place immediately following the viewing beginning at 5 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Ray Baker. Interment took place at Mt Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Pine Creek Fire Company. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 3 to May 4, 2019
