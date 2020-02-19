Home

Kerry L. Brown


1967 - 2020
Kerry L. Brown Obituary
Kerry L. Brown, 52, of Summerville, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home.

Born October 15, 1967, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Charles W. and Deanna C. Brown; they survive and live in Summerville.

Ms. Brown attended Brookville Area Schools and graduated from Jeff. Tech in 1985. She went on to attend both Clarion University and Edinboro University. She worked as an Automobile Inspector at Lapierre's Auto Repair in Sigel.

She enjoyed reading, the beach, and camping in Erie. She loved her dog, Leroy.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Brown is survived by her son, Leland W. Mowery of Sandy Ridge; her daughter, Kassandra J. Brown of Summerville; her sister, Tracy Miller and her husband, Ronald, of Brookville; her granddaughter, Allison Karey; and four nephews: Jesse, Joey, Jimmy, and Timmy.

She was preceded in death by her dog, Chance.

There was a visitation on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, PA.

Family and Friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020
