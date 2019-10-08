|
L. Marlene Shick, 83, of Brookville died Monday September 30, 2019 at McKinley Hearth Center in Brookville, PA.
Born September 25, 1936 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Fred Simpson and Leora (Gould) Keth.
Marlene was a graduate of Summerville High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing BINGO, taking trips, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Roseville Church of Christ.
Marlene is survived by a daughter, Toni D. Walter of Brookville; a brother, Richard D. Keth and Mary Keth of Strattanville; two grandchildren, Renae and Tonya; and five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kabe, Faith, Randi, and Kendall.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Rodney H. Shick, and three brothers, Bob, Jack, and Ted Keth.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, and on Friday October 4, 2019 from 12 - 2 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Interment will follow at the Roseville Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019