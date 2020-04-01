Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Clair Smith


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Clair Smith Obituary
Leon Clair Smith, 85, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born on November 15, 1934, in Roseville, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Postlewait) Smith.

On September 26, 1954, he married the love of his life, Gale (Hawk) Smith at the Smith Farmhouse.

Leon was a 1952 graduate from Clarion-Limestone High School. Following graduation he worked on the Smith family farm. He was employed by Tionesta Sand and Gravel Company, C & K Coal Company, and finished his working career as a Truck Driver for Kephart Trucking until he retired in 1997.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville for over 60 years.

Leon could often be found on his four wheeler, hunting, spotting deer or just enjoying the outdoors. He could always find someone to talk to, and, was the man to go to if you needed directions anywhere. Some of Leon's favorite things were swimming, collecting bear figurines, sweets, his dog, Rastus, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His good- natured teasing personality will be missed by many.

Leon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gale Smith; three children: Cathy Silvis and her husband, Michael of Brookville, PA; Clifford Smith and his wife Karen of Bluemont, VA; and Carrie Park and her husband Ryan of Mayport, PA; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Smith of St. Augustine, FL. He also leaves ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles Smith; and five siblings: Laura Stahlman, Charlotte Powell, Maria Smith, Monroe Smith and David Smith.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private and are being officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at Westview Cemetery, Summerville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Leon to the First United Methodist Church of Brookville, PA.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -