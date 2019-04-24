|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
Leon "Lynn" James Crosswaite, age 84, a longtime resident of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, as a patient of the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
He was born on March 7, 1935, in DuBois, PA, to the late Walter and Blanche (Tiley) Crosswaite. On April 4, 1959, in Worthville, PA, Lynn married the love of his life, Elva (Burkett) Crosswaite; after just recently celebrating their sixtieth anniversary, Elva survives him. He graduated from the Sandy High School with the class of 1954, and he made a career as a sales representative in the food service industry.
As a reservist, he served his country honorably when he was called to training and preparation during the Berlin crisis; the conflict was resolved immediately prior to his overseas deployment. Lynn served as a longtime member of the Reynoldsville Borough Council and in his retirement years he enjoyed his position delivering medications to homebound people for Rite Aid. He enjoyed bowling, motorcycling and he had a passion for his 1965 Ford Pickup Truck and his 1965 Ford Mustang; he attended and participated in all the local antique car shows. Lynn liked playing his Gibson Guitar and he loved his dog "Twinkie." He was selfless, courageous, loving, with a terrific sense of humor, and a childlike faith. He is beloved by all his family and friends and he had the ability to talk to anyone while making them feel special; he was able to befriend anyone without judgement.
In addition to his wife, Lynn is survived by two children, Bradley James (Julie) Crosswaite of Reynoldsville, PA; Sharon K. (Donald Shaver) Crosswaite of Johnstown, PA; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Erin Thomas, Daniel Evan Thomas; two brothers, Walter Crosswaite of Greensburg, PA; Jack Crosswaite of North Carolina; and one sister, Betty Crosswaite of DuBois, PA.
In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Crosswaite and Ronald L. Crosswaite.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 12 noon. Interment will take place at the Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in his name to the . Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2019
