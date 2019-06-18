Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy F. "Porky" Thomas. View Sign Service Information Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-8355 Send Flowers Obituary

LeRoy F. "Porky" Thomas, 100, of Five Mile Run Road, Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on March 23, 1919, in Ramsaytown, PA, the son of the late Merle Clinton Thomas and Sarah Ellen Herriger Thomas.



On October 21, 1946, he married Evelyn Knapp, who preceded him in death on June 16, 2005.



LeRoy worked as a coal miner and retired from Glen-Gery Brick (formerly Hanley Brick) in Summerville, PA, in 1981.



He was a



LeRoy loved the outdoors, his favorite sport was deer hunting, gardening was his passion along with mowing grass, and cutting firewood.



He is survived by 3 daughters – Janet Vergotz of Oil City, PA, Karen Flanders (husband Richard) of Brookville, PA, and Lori Brackenbury (husband John) of Longmeadow, MA; one Sister – Phoebe Gelnette of Brookville; one Granddaughter – Monica Lawrie (husband Shawn) of Oil City, PA; and one Great-Grandson – Mathew Maldonado of Oil City, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.



LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 2 Brothers – Clinton Thomas and Lawrence "Bill" Thomas; 8 Sisters – Helen "Nancy" Knapp, Anna "Marie" Hetrick, Doris Cochran, Ilene "Jackie" Monks, Jean Davis, Betty Zitzelberger, Ruby Thomas, and June Christian; 1 Granddaughter – Tina Maldonado, and 1 Grandson – Shawn T. Flanders.



The family received friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825 and a service in his memory will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Internment will take place in Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville, PA.



Memorial donations in LeRoy's memory may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue – 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, 16254, PA.



