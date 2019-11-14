|
The family of Lillian Mae Clark McKnight of Brookville announces with great sadness her passing at the age of 97 on November 5, 2019, at Brookside Senior Living.
She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence Wayne and Mary Ann (White) Clark, and her sister Mary Irene Crawford.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Ella Raybuck of Hobe Sound, FL; three children: Mary Kay Coyle (Frank) of Pittsboro, NC; Molly Kathleen Hutchins (John) of Rockville, VA; and Alexander Jay McKnight (Joyce) of Fort Myers Beach, FL; by three grandchildren: Michael Scott Fetzer (Erin) of Brunswick, GA; Brendon Richard Fetzer (Teshia) of Houston, TX; and Joy Kathleen Waring (Ben) of Esmont, VA; and by seven great-grandchildren: Camryn, Cade and Callen Fetzer; and Nellie, Duncan, Daphne and Trevor Waring.
Lillian was employed by and also volunteered at the Brookville Hospital and at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library. She worked in the Register and Recorders Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse for 15 years until she retired in 1993. She enjoyed traveling and was especially happy to be near water – particularly Chautauqua Lake and the Florida Keys. Lillian enjoyed the company of family and friends with whom she could share her light-hearted sense of humor. Her smile lit up the room. She led by example and was admired for her hard work and dedication to family and to her community. She passed on to her children respect for others, commitment to fairness, patience, and acceptance in adversity. Her legacy is that she showed all her children that a mother's love is unconditional.
The family wishes to express profound appreciation to the staff of Brookside Senior Living for the loving and compassionate care given to Lillian in her final years, to her primary care physician Dr. Lisa Witherite-Rieg, Heather Griffith, CRNP, and to the hospice staff at 365 Hospice.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Lillian may be remembered with a donation to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, Brookville, PA, or to the Brookville Presbyterian Church, Brookville, PA where she was a lifetime member. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019