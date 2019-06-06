Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Carol (Smith) McKinstry. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Carol (Smith) McKinstry, age 70, of Pine Creek Twp., PA, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Jefferson Manor Health Center, Brookville, PA. She was born on July 6, 1948, in Brookville, PA, to Mae (Cowan) Smith – Burns and Leonard Smith. Linda grew up in Roseville, PA, and attended Clarion – Limestone School District until she moved and graduated from Schenley High School in Pittsburgh, PA. After high school, she continued her education at Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown, PA, where she obtained her associated degree as a Medical Secretary. Linda started her employment at Brookville Hospital as a Medical Secretary. During her time of employment, she also worked at the Goodwill in Brookville, PA.



She was a member of the Emerickville United Methodist Church. Linda had a big heart for people with disabilities and spent 25 years volunteering her time at Life & Independence For Today. During that time she also was one of the many that fought for handicap parking on Main Street in Brookville, PA.



She is survived by her loving children, Valerie McKinstry and John McKinstry. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mae (Cowan) Smith-Burns and Leonard Smith and her brother, William Smith.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825 with Pastor Chuck Jack officiating. Final interment will take place at Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Brookville, PA, Jefferson County. Memorial contribution can be made in Linda's name to Life & Independence For today, 503 E Arch St., St. Marys, PA 15857. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences can be made to the family at Linda Carol (Smith) McKinstry, age 70, of Pine Creek Twp., PA, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Jefferson Manor Health Center, Brookville, PA. She was born on July 6, 1948, in Brookville, PA, to Mae (Cowan) Smith – Burns and Leonard Smith. Linda grew up in Roseville, PA, and attended Clarion – Limestone School District until she moved and graduated from Schenley High School in Pittsburgh, PA. After high school, she continued her education at Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown, PA, where she obtained her associated degree as a Medical Secretary. Linda started her employment at Brookville Hospital as a Medical Secretary. During her time of employment, she also worked at the Goodwill in Brookville, PA.She was a member of the Emerickville United Methodist Church. Linda had a big heart for people with disabilities and spent 25 years volunteering her time at Life & Independence For Today. During that time she also was one of the many that fought for handicap parking on Main Street in Brookville, PA.She is survived by her loving children, Valerie McKinstry and John McKinstry. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mae (Cowan) Smith-Burns and Leonard Smith and her brother, William Smith.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825 with Pastor Chuck Jack officiating. Final interment will take place at Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Brookville, PA, Jefferson County. Memorial contribution can be made in Linda's name to Life & Independence For today, 503 E Arch St., St. Marys, PA 15857. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close