Linda Joyce (Startzell) Ellis, 59, of Beloit, OH, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, while a patient at the Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, OH.
Linda was born on September 24, 1960, to Loye and Joyce (West) Startzell in Brookville, PA; both of her parents survive her. She graduated from Penns Manor in Clymer, PA, with the class of 1978. She went on to graduate from Mount Union College in 1982 with a degree in Social Work. She graduated with a Master's Degree from Case Western Reserve University. She married Lee Edward Ellis on November 6, 2004 in Damascus, OH; Lee survives her.
She worked at Heartland Behavioral Health in Massillon, OH, for approximately twenty years. Additionally, she worked in private practice as a counselor for anyone in need and for all age groups and for many different cases including marriage counseling. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Mount Union College. She was a United Methodist by faith and her family were long time members of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA. She had a strong faith in Christ and always upheld traditional Christian values. Linda was very dedicated to her career and the helping of others. She loved to cook and entertain people and had an internationally reaching web of friends and family. She had a love for both staying home and traveling, attributed to a happiness she preserved no matter where she was. She was a strong and selfless woman that was a helper of others, never turning anyone away. She loved vacationing, especially to Myrtle Beach, SC where she would love to eat crab legs with her children. She loved Sunday dinners with her family and was an unconditionally loving mother and wife. She was an all-around beautiful person who had love for all living things and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda is survived by two sons, Nicholas Mucklo of Beloit, OH, Zachary Mucklo of Beloit, OH; one daughter, Jenna Mucklo of Beloit, OH; one brother, Donald (Megan) Startzell of Highland, MD; one sister, Sharon (Ron) Walton of French Creek, WV; one uncle, Darl (Patricia) Startzell; and four aunts: Carol (Richard) Gardner, Marilyn (James) Sainsbury, Cynthia (Richard) O'Donnell, and Sandra (Richard) Holben.
Linda was preceded in passing by her grandparents; Calvin and Grace Startzell and William and Marian West; and one uncle, William A. West.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10:45am. The service will be officiated by Reverend Chuck Jack of the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29219 into your web browser.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 12 to May 13, 2020.