Linda Sue Weimer, 68, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Linn was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Marion, Ohio, to Robert Rudd Strempel and the former Martha Louise "Marty" Matson.
Linn is survived by her husband Paul Jon Weimer, whom she married Sep. 4, 1993; step-daughters Carol (Paul) Daily, Sheree (Jerry) Daily, Terri (Andy) Borden and their families; sister Janet Vasko, her children and their families; and brother David Strempel (Cristina). She also leaves several friends, including her Safari Girls golf team.
Interment Wednesday, March 6, at Brookville Cemetery in Pennsylvania. Arrangements under the direction of McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, Pa. Memorial donations may be made to "The First Tee of Central Ohio Girls Golf," P.O. Box 3, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019