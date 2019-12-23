|
|
Lloyd Newton "Newt" Nosker, age 80, of Route 28 North (Hazen), died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born on September 4, 1939, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Howard S. and Beulah Mae Corbin Nosker. On January 18, 1964, he was married to Mary Lou Greenalch and she survives.
Retired, Newt was the co-owner of Nosker Lumber Inc. He was a U.S. Navy, Vietnam Veteran and was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. He was protestant by faith. He was a founding member of the Cherrywood Lumberman's Association; the National Hardwood Lumber Association; American Hardwood Association; board member and past president of the Washington Mutual Insurance Company and was a board member and director of the Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Coleen (Dale) Hindman of Brockway; a son, Patrick (Karen) Nosker also of Hazen; 5 grandchildren: Brian (Shannon) Hindman; Christy (Zach) Lyle; Brittany (Toby) Starr; Nicholas (Lauren) Nosker and Nate Nosker as well as 3 great grandchildren: Bristol Lyle, Nolan Nosker and Nora Nosker.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Elaine Carlson, Velma Corbin and 2 brothers, William Nosker and Jackson Nosker.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 21, from 10?a.m. to 2?p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2?p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Joni Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery at Hazen. Full Military honors will be accorded Saturday afternoon at the funeral home by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the NICU Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois or Penn Highlands DuBois Hospice 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801; online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019